Oak Grove Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $241.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.72 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,158.04. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,509.44. This trade represents a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,766 shares of company stock valued at $33,339,852 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

