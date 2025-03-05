Oak Grove Capital LLC Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up 0.8% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in EQT by 36.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in EQT by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.