Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,500 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
