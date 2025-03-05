Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,500 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.