Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736,247 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,533,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,675 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 668.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,616,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,356,000 after buying an additional 1,310,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,380,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.