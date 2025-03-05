NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NXPI opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

