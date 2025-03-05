NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.