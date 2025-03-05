NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $211.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

