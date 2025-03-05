Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NPV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 34,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.