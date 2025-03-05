Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Up 36.2% in February

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,455. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
