Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BXMX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. 225,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,439. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Insider Activity

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

In other news, VP David J. Lamb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445.20. This trade represents a 78.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.