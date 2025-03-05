Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 298,219 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 527,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NXP opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

