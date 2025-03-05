Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 112,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,164. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

