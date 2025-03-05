Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

JRI traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 199,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

