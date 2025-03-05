Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JPC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,294. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

