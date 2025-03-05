Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NQP stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,230. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $383,167.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,058,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,458,138.68. The trade was a 0.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

