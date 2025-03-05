Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXN stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

