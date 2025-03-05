Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

NRK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 202,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

