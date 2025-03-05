Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 79,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $146,535.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,464,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,066,805.44. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 635,998 shares of company stock worth $7,778,348.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.