Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

