Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,804. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

