Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,804. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
