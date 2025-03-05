Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
