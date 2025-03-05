Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

NPCT opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $302,334.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,830,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,039,595.96. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

