Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JCE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,357. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

