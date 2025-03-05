Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NXC stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,662. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

