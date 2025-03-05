NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Short Interest Down 31.8% in February

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 738,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of NOVONIX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in NOVONIX by 103.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOVONIX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOVONIX during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOVONIX during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVONIX Stock Down 3.9 %

NOVONIX stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. NOVONIX has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

