NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5 %

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 116,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $9.08.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

See Also

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

