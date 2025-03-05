NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

