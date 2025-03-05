Northpointe Bancshares Inc (NYSE:NPB) Director Sells $689,105.64 in Stock

Northpointe Bancshares Inc (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) Director Vlieger Robert W. De II sold 50,819 shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $689,105.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,828 shares in the company, valued at $10,316,827.68. This trade represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Northpointe Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NPB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 61,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,276. Northpointe Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $14.98.

About Northpointe Bancshares

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”). We operate our business primarily through our wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Northpointe Bank. We emphasize to our employees and clients that our specialized business lines differentiate us as a business that has the added benefit of being a bank.

