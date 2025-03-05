Northpointe Bancshares Inc (NYSE:NPB) Director Sells $689,105.64 in Stock

Northpointe Bancshares Inc (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) Director Vlieger Robert W. De II sold 50,819 shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $689,105.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,828 shares in the company, valued at $10,316,827.68. This trade represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Northpointe Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NPB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 61,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,276. Northpointe Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $14.98.
About Northpointe Bancshares
