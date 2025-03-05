Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.11. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 13,185 shares trading hands.
Northern Graphite Trading Up 4.8 %
The company has a market cap of C$14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.
Northern Graphite Company Profile
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
