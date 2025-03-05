Nordstrom’s (JWN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

