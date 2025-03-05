Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 239 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Equinix by 302.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after acquiring an additional 813,666 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 202.3% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after buying an additional 344,114 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after buying an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 464,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after purchasing an additional 153,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total value of $2,896,866.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,085,186.32. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,028.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,268.79. This represents a 24.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $910.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $926.82 and its 200 day moving average is $906.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.24.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

