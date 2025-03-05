Norden Group LLC Purchases New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 3,041.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 29,928 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 118,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,280,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Shares of BURL stock opened at $229.93 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.26. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.87.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
