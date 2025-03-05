Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE AON opened at $405.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.76 and its 200 day moving average is $365.64. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

