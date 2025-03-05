Norden Group LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,494,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $246.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,441 shares of company stock worth $1,547,835. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.