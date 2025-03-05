Norden Group LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SEA by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 4,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

NYSE SE opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

