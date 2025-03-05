Norden Group LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exelon by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after buying an additional 3,068,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 418.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,501,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 18.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,903,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

