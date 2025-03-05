Norden Group LLC Buys 45 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $3,661,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,059.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,923.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,968.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

