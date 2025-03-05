Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $9.87. Nikon shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 2,242 shares changing hands.

Nikon Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Nikon had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikon Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

