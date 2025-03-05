Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $146.04 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Bernadette S. Aulestia sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,900. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at $989,344. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,493 shares of company stock valued at $20,354,366. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,650,000 after buying an additional 1,202,453 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,227,000 after acquiring an additional 768,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,560,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

