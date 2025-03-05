NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IGIB opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.