NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

