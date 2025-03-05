NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

UL opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

