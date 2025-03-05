NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,630,000 after acquiring an additional 615,776 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,320,000 after purchasing an additional 257,223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,338,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 84,052 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after buying an additional 358,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after buying an additional 626,542 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

