NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Southern Copper by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $79.59 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.36.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

