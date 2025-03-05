NewSquare Capital LLC Has $6.52 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

