NewSquare Capital LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4,908.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,850,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,907,000 after buying an additional 2,793,607 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 900.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 631,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 568,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,105,000 after buying an additional 567,059 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 501.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 582,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,655,000 after buying an additional 485,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

