NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

