Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 247,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 960,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after buying an additional 85,728 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,421,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 493,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMRK

Newmark Group Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.