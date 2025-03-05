New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.39. Approximately 704,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 406,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.93. The company has a market cap of C$486.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.56.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

