New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Sells 834 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

